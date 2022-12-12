Standoff over Next Year’s Budget Bill Continues 1 Day Past Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

The impasse between the rival political parties over next year’s budget bill continued into Friday, one day past the Thursday deadline put forth by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) earlier rejected the speaker's arbitration proposal to reduce the maximum corporate taxation rate by one percentage point, short of the ruling camp's call for a three-percentage-point cut. The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) had accepted the suggestion.Amid the opposition's call to scrap a related budget, the speaker also suggested the use of reserve funds to operate a unit overseeing the police under the interior ministry as well as a personnel information management team under the justice ministry.At a party meeting on Friday, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said the one-percentage-point reduction in corporate taxes would be insufficient in supporting the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's economic revitalization policies.The ruling party also refused to accept the reserve fund proposal, claiming that the speaker has sided with the DP.DP leader Lee Jae-myung, on the other hand, accused the ruling party of neglecting its duties in state affairs in favor of defending the interests of conglomerates and the super rich.Although the two sides are said to be continuing discussions by phone, negotiations are expected to go past this weekend.