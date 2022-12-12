Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea's UN Ambassador Protests Resolution on Regime’s Human Rights

Written: 2022-12-16 14:13:45Updated: 2022-12-16 14:29:30

N. Korea's UN Ambassador Protests Resolution on Regime’s Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's top diplomat to the United Nations strongly protested the UN General Assembly's passage of a resolution on Thursday calling for international efforts to improve human rights in the communist regime.

Prior to the adoption of the resolution, North Korean Ambassador Kim Song stated that the North equates human rights to national sovereignty, denouncing claims of rights abuses put forth by the U.S. and its allies as groundless.

The diplomat stressed that such rights violations cannot exist in a country where individual rights are institutionally guaranteed and those rights are freely exercised by its citizens.

He slammed the UN for infringing on his country's sovereignty and engaging out political provocation, saying the resolution is the product of a hostile policy against Pyongyang by Washington and its allies.

Led by the European Union(EU) and co-sponsored by South Korea for the first time in four years, the resolution expressing concerns over rights abuses and illegal detention, torture and execution of foreign nationals was unanimously adopted without a vote.

It is the 18th consecutive year that the UN has adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >