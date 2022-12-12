Gov't Repeats Concern over Economic Downturn for 7th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has repeated concerns over the economic downturn that has continued for the seventh consecutive month.In a monthly report on Friday, the finance ministry again expressed concerns about a recession that has been steadily worsening since June, citing the persistence of high inflation, slowing domestic demand, declining exports and economic sentiment.While the on-year jump in inflation was zero-point-seven percentage points lower in November compared to October, price increases have stayed above five percent for seven straight months.Exports in October fell five-point-seven percent from a year earlier, the first on-year decline in two years, before dropping further to 14 percent in November.Retail sales, a gauge of consumer spending, shed zero-point-two percent month-on-month in October, with the rise in sales at department stores slowing to one-point-one percent in November after hitting seven-percent the previous month.The consumer sentiment index(CSI) in November dropped two-point-three points from the previous month to 86-point-five, while the business survey index(BSI) fell by one point to 75.A figure below 100 for both indices indicates that pessimism outnumbers optimism.