Memorial Services Commemorate Itaewon Victims on 49th Day since Tragedy

Anchor: A series of memorial ceremonies are being held across the country on Friday, marking the 49th day since the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood that took 158 lives. The day corresponds to the final day of mourning in Buddhist tradition, when prayers are offered for the deceased to be reborn into a better world.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The victims of the Itaewon crowd crush in late October are being remembered and honored on Friday in a series of ceremonies held nationwide.The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism carried out a memorial service at the Jogye Temple in central Seoul on Friday morning with hundreds in attendance, held on the 49th day since the tragic incident in accordance with Buddhist mourning traditions.With portraits of 67 victims and tablets with the names of 78 other victims displayed in their honor, the ceremony began with the striking of a bell 158 times in remembrance of each victim.The mother of actor Lee Ji-han, who died in the crush, read a letter she had written asking people to remember the sons and daughters who passed away and to pray that they are reborn in the safest country in the world so that they are happy and without worries.The Korean Council of Religious Leaders, representing the nation's seven major religions, are themselves scheduled to hold a joint memorial service Friday afternoon for the victims at Noksapyeong Station near Itaewon.Later at 6 p.m., the bereaved families and civic groups intend to conduct a service in front of Itaewon Station, near the site of the tragedy.When the clock strikes 6:34 p.m., the time of the first emergency call made hours before the crush, participants are expected to begin commemorating the victims in a joint religious ceremony representing Buddhism, Protestantism, Catholicism and Won Buddhism.Following the service, the victims' families plan to march toward the presidential office, calling for a thorough investigation to find the truth and demanding that those responsible be held to account and punished accordingly.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.