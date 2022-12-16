IAEA Chief Says Agency Prepared to Take On Greater Role in Resolving N. Korean Nuclear Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) said the organization is prepared to take on a greater role in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue.Speaking to South Korean media outlets in Seoul on Friday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said opening channels of communication is essential to resolving the nuclear stalemate, and that the IAEA can play a constructive role in the process.On his first visit to South Korea, Grossi met with President Yoon Suk Yeol and administration officials to discuss the North's nuclear program, as well as Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.Asked about his mention of concerning information regarding the North's seventh nuclear test, Grossi said there has been a "very intensive effort" to separate and enrich nuclear material by Pyongyang.While stating that activities continue at the North's Yongbyon nuclear facilities, the IAEA chief also talked about restoration work underway at Tunnel Three of the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site.Assuring Seoul that the IAEA takes concerns over Tokyo's planned water release very seriously, Grossi said the agency is committed to ensuring that the process is done in strict compliance with international safety standards.