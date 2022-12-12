Inter-Korea NK News: Pyongyang Preparing for Large-Scale Military Parade

A U.S.-based media outlet covering North Korea has suggested that Pyongyang is preparing for a large-scale military parade, likely to be held for regime leader Kim Jong-un's birthday or the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.



Citing commercial satellite imagery on Friday, NK News said thousands of troops recently began practicing for the parade at Pyongyang's Mirim airfield.



According to the report, the practice was carried out every morning between December 9 and 13, and on December 14, the space was filled with troops, with some eleven-thousand personnel appearing to have been mobilized for parade preparations.



Referring to sightings of temporary camps and a convoy of vehicles to transport the troops, the media outlet forecast the massive parade to take place at Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square in the following weeks or months.



Quoting a South Korean military official saying Seoul is closely monitoring the situation in connection to the North's major political events, NK News suggested the parade could take place around the regime leader's birthday on January 8 or the anniversary of the KPA's foundation on February 8.