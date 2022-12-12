Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea Protests over Japan's Claim to Dokdo in National Security Strategy

Written: 2022-12-16 19:05:41Updated: 2022-12-16 19:09:19

S. Korea Protests over Japan's Claim to Dokdo in National Security Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has stated its strong opposition to Japan's new national security strategy in which Tokyo repeated its claims to South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry said that the government strongly protests the fact that Japan included its wrongful claim to Dokdo in its national security strategy, stressing that Dokdo is South Korean territory historically, geographically and according to international law.

Calling for the immediate deletion of the claim, Seoul's statement asserted that the Japanese government must realize that its wrongful claims to Dokdo would not help the efforts for the establishment of the future-oriented South Korea-Japan relationship.

The ministry then said the government will sternly respond to any provocation pertaining to the Dokdo islets. 

Japan adopted the revised national security strategy on Friday, which referred to Dokdo as Japanese territory.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >