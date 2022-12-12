S. Korea Protests over Japan's Claim to Dokdo in National Security Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has stated its strong opposition to Japan's new national security strategy in which Tokyo repeated its claims to South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets.In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry said that the government strongly protests the fact that Japan included its wrongful claim to Dokdo in its national security strategy, stressing that Dokdo is South Korean territory historically, geographically and according to international law.Calling for the immediate deletion of the claim, Seoul's statement asserted that the Japanese government must realize that its wrongful claims to Dokdo would not help the efforts for the establishment of the future-oriented South Korea-Japan relationship.The ministry then said the government will sternly respond to any provocation pertaining to the Dokdo islets.Japan adopted the revised national security strategy on Friday, which referred to Dokdo as Japanese territory.