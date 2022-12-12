Japan's New National Security Strategy Causes Controversy

A South Korean military official said on Friday that Japan must first secure South Korea's approval if the country plans to carry out an attack against North Korea.Earlier on Friday, the Japanese government approved three key defense and security documents, including a new national security strategy declaring plans to secure a "counterstrike capability" to better protect itself from threats from neighboring China and North Korea.The strategy states that it's difficult for Japan to fully respond with its existing missile defense system in the face of missile threats from neighboring countries.To counter these threats, Japan plans to beef up its missile defense system in phases in order to ensure its capability to strike the source of missiles from China and North Korea.The new security strategy marks a major shift in Japan's security policy, and the South Korean military and government are reportedly analyzing its possible effects on the Korean Peninsula.The South Korean government and military have taken the position that Japan must secure Seoul's approval before an attack on North Korea, as the Constitution defines the North as a part of South Korean territory.