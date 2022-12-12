Health Ministers of S. Korea, China, Japan Discuss Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The health chiefs of South Korea, China and Japan held talks virtually to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in health and responses to infectious diseases.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Friday that Minister Cho Kyoo-hong and his Chinese and Japanese counterparts held the 15th tripartite health ministers' meeting on Friday afternoon.The trilateral meeting has been held every year since 2007, with three nations hosting alternately.In the Friday meeting chaired by South Korea, the three nations discussed ways to achieve health security through cooperation in responses to infectious diseases. They also shared policies on universal health care and welfare for the elderly and discussed possible cooperation in the areas.After the meeting, the health officials adopted a joint statement expressing their commitment to enhancing cooperation on health in the future.Next year's trilateral meeting will be held in China.