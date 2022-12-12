US Urges Kim Jong-un to Return to Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has urged North Korea to return to dialogue following the regime's claim that it successfully tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" for missiles.In a Friday briefing, John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said that Mr. Kim, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, continues to pursue military capabilities that pose a threat to the region, to the peninsula, to our allies and partners and to U.S. national security interests.He said that is why the U.S. is going to continue to work with Japan and South Korea and why its force presence and exercises and training on the peninsula and in the region will continue. Kirby added that is why the U.S. has worked to improve its own intelligence collection capabilities in and around the Korean Peninsula.The spokesman, however, restated the U.S. offer to sit down, without preconditions, with North Korea and urged Kim to accept that offer to try to find a diplomatic path forward to the denuclearization of the peninsula.North Korean state media said Friday that the country conducted a static firing test of a solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140 ton-force the previous day as part of the development of a new strategic weapon.