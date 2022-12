Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 60-thousands on Saturday as the winter resurgence continues.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that 66-thousand-930 infections were reported throughout Friday, similar to the previous day.The figure is up by four-thousand from a week ago and by 14-thousand from two weeks prior, as on-week rises continue. For a Saturday tally, it is the highest in 15 weeks.Authorities believe the spread will continue for the time being.The country's cumulative caseload is above 28 million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has edged down to 468, but has remained above 400 for nearly a month.Friday added 55 deaths, raising the death toll to 31-thousand-353. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.