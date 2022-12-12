Lambert: S. Korea, US Generally Aligned on China Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said Washington and Seoul are generally aligned on China-related issues, including Taiwan.Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday, deputy assistant secretary of state Mark Lambert gave this remark when asked about whether the U.S. and South Korea were on the same page in regards to China.He said he thinks the two sides are generally in alignment, but added that of course, every country is going to have its own priorities and the goal is to try to shape behavior. He further explained that this is not trying to stop China from having a robust role in the world as it is the globe's second largest economy.Lambert said that Koreans have witnessed how China is willing to use economic coercion to try to push or punish other countries for doing things that it disagrees with, referring to Beijing's economic retaliation following Seoul's deployment of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system.He said that because Korea is so close to China, it is probably not going to be as vocal on everything that it disagrees with, but the U.S. official insisted that Korea also recognizes and has stated publicly the importance of peace and security in the Taiwan Strait.He said we all should work together to avoid the economic and geopolitical crisis that a conflict across the Taiwan Strait would pose.Regarding South Korea-Japan relations, Lambert said it was encouraging to see both sides demonstrating the political will and wisdom to improve ties and that he was cautiously optimistic the two sides may reach an agreement on their historical issues in the near future.