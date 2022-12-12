Chinese Carrier Group Starts Drills amid Japan's New Security Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

On the day Japan declared a new national security strategy that includes counter-strike capabilities, China deployed an aircraft carrier strike group in the West Pacific in an apparent show of protest.According to Tokyo, a fleet led by China's Liaoning aircraft carrier on Friday passed through waters near Okinawa and headed south to the pacific.According to Kyodo news agency, the fleet comprised six ships in total, including three guided missile destroyers.China's state-run English newspaper the Global Times said the country's most powerful carrier group entered the West Pacific for drills as Japan breaks away from its defense-only principle.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun said the Chinese carrier group did not enter Japanese waters but noted the unusual size of the fleet.In May this year, the Liaoning carrier group held a far sea exercise in the West Pacific, to the east of Taiwan and south of Japan, featuring over 300 aircraft sorties in some 20 days.