Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Chinese Carrier Group Starts Drills amid Japan's New Security Strategy

Written: 2022-12-17 13:39:44Updated: 2022-12-17 13:57:28

Chinese Carrier Group Starts Drills amid Japan's New Security Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

On the day Japan declared a new national security strategy that includes counter-strike capabilities, China deployed an aircraft carrier strike group in the West Pacific in an apparent show of protest.

According to Tokyo, a fleet led by China's Liaoning aircraft carrier on Friday passed through waters near Okinawa and headed south to the pacific.

According to Kyodo news agency, the fleet comprised six ships in total, including three guided missile destroyers.

China's state-run English newspaper the Global Times said the country's most powerful carrier group entered the West Pacific for drills as Japan breaks away from its defense-only principle.

Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun said the Chinese carrier group did not enter Japanese waters but noted the unusual size of the fleet.

In May this year, the Liaoning carrier group held a far sea exercise in the West Pacific, to the east of Taiwan and south of Japan, featuring over 300 aircraft sorties in some 20 days.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >