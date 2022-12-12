US Experts: N. Korea's Solid Fuel Rocket Engine Development Still in Early Stages

Photo : YONHAP News

Following North Korea's claim that it successfully tested a high-thrust rocket engine that uses solid fuel, U.S. experts say the technology is still in the early stages.Speaking to Radio Free Asia on Friday, David Schmerler, senior researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said he has no reason to doubt North Korea's test claims as we saw them build the test stand in recent satellite imagery, noting that the specific snow melt opposite the test stand would suggest the test did in fact happen.He said the test indicates the North is intent on making the progression to much longer-range missiles that use solid fuel and this diversification will complicate the North Korean threat in the future, but presently, this is just the initial step towards a more complex missile arsenal and the regime does not have technological parity with the U.S.Michael O'Hanlon at the Brookings Institution also said the report is likely true, but we don’t really know that this one static test demonstrates a viable capability.The U.S. department of defense said the U.S. has been very clear on its commitment to the defense of South Korea, Japan and the U.S. homeland, and will continue to coordinate closely with allies and partners to address the threats posed by North Korea and advance the shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.