US Welcomes Japan’s New Security Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has welcomed Japan's security strategy shift toward stepping up defense capabilities as a "bold and historic" step that will also modernize the U.S.-Japan alliance.National security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement Friday that Japan has taken a bold and historic step to strengthen and defend a free and open Indo-Pacific with the adoption of its new National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Buildup Program.He said the strategy sets forth the vision of Prime Minister Kishida and the Japanese people for a broad and strong community of partners and allies in support of peace and stability in the region, and Japan’s goal to significantly increase defense investments will also strengthen and modernize the bilateral alliance.Sullivan said the new strategy reinforces the prime minister’s deep commitment to international peace and nuclear nonproliferation and sets the stage for Japan’s leadership in 2023, as it takes a seat on the UN Security Council and hosts the G7.Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a statement welcoming Japan's move. He said that alliances and partnerships are the most important strategic asset, and Japan’s new documents reshape the ability of their alliance to promote peace and protect rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.He applauded Japan’s commitment to modernizing the alliance through increased investment in enhanced roles, missions and capabilities and closer defense cooperation.Blinken said that Japan’s strategy converges with the U.S.'s in recognizing that closer links among like-minded nations are paramount to protect shared interests and values and address shared challenges.He said that from Afghanistan to Ukraine, Japan is an indispensable partner in addressing the most pressing challenges to global stability and in supporting all nations that cherish a rules-based international order.