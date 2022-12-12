Confidants of Kim Man-bae Arrested for Hiding Criminal Proceeds

Photo : YONHAP News

Two confidants of Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal, have been detained by prosecutors.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued arrest warrants for the two individuals citing the risk of flight and evidence destruction.The two, surnamed Choi and Lee, are accused of assisting Kim in hiding roughly 26 billion won in alleged criminal proceeds from the development project, including by purchasing real estate. Prosecutors believe they resorted to such methods to evade the seizure of those funds by law enforcement.With the arrests, the investigation is expected to zero in on monetary transactions between the two and Kim.Kim is the major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu, an asset management firm at the center of the scandal, while Lee is the firm's co-chair and Choi a board member.Kim attempted suicide earlier this week after news that prosecutors were seeking to arrest Choi and Lee first broke.