BAI May Summon Ex-Pres. Secretary over Statistics Distortion

Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency is expected to investigate former presidential secretary for economic affairs Hong Jang-pyo as part of its probe into suspicions that national statistics were distorted under the previous administration.The Board of Audit and Inspection reportedly believes that statistics on income, employment and home prices were deliberately distorted under the Moon Jae-in government, and suspects the presidential office was involved.According to the BAI, it is considering summoning the former presidential aide Hong in the near future. However one source told Yonhap News that whether to question him is not yet determined.But many believe grilling Hong, the key architect of the income-led growth policy, is a necessity to find out the top office's alleged intervention in the compilation of statistics.The Board in recent days restored email and messenger records on the computers of employees of Statistics Korea, some of which include the content of meetings held in 2018 with presidential officials who were known to have requested the deletion of certain data.Regarding the latest probe, the BAI stressed there is no other motive other than to ensure credibility and accuracy in national statistics.