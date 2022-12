Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday.The South Korean military is working on analyzing the details of the launch, including its range, speed and altitude.The latest missile provocation comes about a month after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile and a day after the eleventh anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il's death.The North appeared to launch the missile in response to the United Nations' recent adoption of a resolution condemning the North's human rights violations, as well as Japan's new security strategy declaring plans to possess preemptive counterstrike capabilities in the face of growing threats from China and North Korea.North Korea has reportedly carried out 36 ballistic missile launches this year.