Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 58,862, Critical Patients Rise Above 500

Written: 2022-12-18 12:05:20Updated: 2022-12-18 18:54:44

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands on Sunday as the winter resurgence continues.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday that 58-thousand-862 infections were reported throughout Saturday, including 85 cases from overseas, raising the total caseload to about 28-million-188-thousand.

The figure dropped by some eight-thousand from a week ago but rose by 45-hundred from a week ago and by 12-thousand from two weeks prior, as on-week rises continue. For a Sunday tally, it is the highest in 15 weeks.

Authorities believe the spread will continue for the time being.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 52 from a day ago to 520, surpassing 500 for the first time in three months and marking the largest since September 13.

Saturday added 42 deaths, raising the death toll to 31-thousand-395. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
