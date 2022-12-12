S. Korea, US Navy Seals Conduct Bilateral Training

Photo : YONHAP News

Navy SEALs of South Korea and the United States recently held a joint exercise to strengthen their interoperability.According to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Sunday, a West-Coast based SEAL team and the South Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla concluded their bilateral training on December 9.The U.S. command said in a statement on its website that the exercise provided an opportunity to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationship between strategic special operations forces partners in the Indo-Pacific region.The two-week training exercise at the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, California, reportedly included static and dynamic weapons training, close quarters combat drills, mission planning and knowledge, and cultural exchanges.A South Korean Navy special warfare operator reportedly said that the two sides were able to bolster the combined operational capabilities of their special operators.An official of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare said the training event displayed the two forces' interoperability and resolve, sharpened their readiness, and demonstrated their ironclad commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.