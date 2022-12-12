Ruling Bloc to Hold Policy Consultation Meeting on Labor, Education Reforms

Photo : KBS News

The government, presidential office and the ruling party will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss reforms in labor and education and next year's budget bill.The ruling camp is set to hold the consultation meeting at 2 p.m. at the prime minister's official residence in central Seoul.The meeting will reportedly discuss labor reform plans recently proposed by the Future Labor Market Research Association for the overhaul of the rigid 52-hour workweek system and the wage system.Last week, the association proposed that the overtime work hours, now allowed on a weekly basis, be managed on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. It also advised employers to pay higher wages to more productive employees regardless of their service period.The attendees of the meeting will include Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, People Power Party interim leader Chung Jin-suk, floor leader Joo Ho-young and chief policymaker Sung Il-jong.