Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snowfall and strong winds caused massive flight cancellations at Jeju International Airport on Sunday.According to the Jeju regional office of the Korea Airports Corporation, as of 9:10 a.m. Sunday, 51 outbound and 44 inbound flights have been canceled at the airport.Two inbound flights were redirected to other airports, while one outbound flight operated behind schedule.Only six domestic flights out of 470 scheduled for Sunday had operated normally, with the airport placed under wind shear and strong wind warnings.According to authorities, ferry services connecting the southern resort island with other regions of the nation have been completely suspended due to severe weather with high wave alerts in place.