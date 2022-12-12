Heavy Snowfall Expected for Jeju, Jeolla Province amid Cold Wave

Heavy snowfall is expected to continue in Jeju Island and Jeolla Province on Sunday with freezing temperatures gripping the nation for days.Cold wave alerts are in place for the central region and inland areas of the southern provinces, with heavy snow warnings issued for western Jeolla Province and Jeju Island.More than 30 centimeters of heavy snow is expected for the mountain areas of the southern resort island until Monday morning, while western coastal areas in North Jeolla Province are forecast to receive about 15 centimeters.The mercury in Seoul slipped to the season's lowest minus 12-point-four degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. Sub-zero temperatures are forecast for most parts of the nation in the afternoon as well, with afternoon highs likely to post minus three degrees to minus eight degrees.Authorities also called for extra caution for forest fires with advisories for dry weather and strong winds issued for the eastern parts of Gangwon Province and the eastern coastal areas in North Gyeongsang Province.