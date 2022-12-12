Menu Content

Kim Jong-un Apparently Misses Father's Anniversary Event

Written: 2022-12-18 14:02:52Updated: 2022-12-18 18:52:55

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have not attended an event marking the eleventh anniversary of the death of his father Kim Jong-il on Saturday.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that the country's senior officials visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang the previous day to pay respects to Kim Jong-il.

The KCNA said that officials from the ruling Workers' Party and the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, and senior military officials visited the palace and laid flowers in tribute.

The related photo released by the KCNA showed Premier Kim Tok-hun, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, Secretary of the Party's Central Committee Pak Jong-chon and other officials, but Kim Jong-un was not seen.

It is unusual for Kim to skip these annual events to mark his father's death as he had visited the palace every year in the previous ten events.
