Argentina Beats France to Lift Its First World Cup Trophy in 36 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Argentina won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, beating France on penalties on Sunday.At the final held at Lusail Stadium, Argentina defeated the defending champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match finished 3-3 at the end of extra time. They are lifting the trophy for the first time in 36 years.It is Argentina’s third World Cup title following 1978 and 1986 and the first title for Latin America since Brazil won the South Korea-Japan World Cup in 2002.Lionel Messi led his side’s victory by scoring two goals and won the Golden Ball award given to the best player in the tournament, the same title he won in 2014. France’s Kylian Mbappé netted a hat trick and was given the Golden Boot award for his eight goals over the course of the World Cup. Messi scored seven.A record 172 goals were scored in Qatar. The previous record was 171 goals set in both the 1998 France World Cup and the 2014 Brazil World Cup.