Pres. Office Responds to Japan's Self-Defense Claim on Counterattacking N. Korea

Written: 2022-12-19 09:08:32Updated: 2022-12-19 10:36:42

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office responded to Tokyo’s claim that it will not seek Seoul’s approval for a counterattack on North Korea, saying it is among the issues that can be discussed within the frame of trilateral security cooperation involving the U.S. 
 
A presidential official relayed the stance at a media briefing on Sunday. 
 
The Seoul official said North Korea is posing a threat not only to South Korea but also to Japan, adding it must be leaving Japan in “deep thought” on self-defense measures.  
 
A Japanese government official was asked at a briefing on Friday whether the Japanese government will consult with the South Korean government in case Japan exercises its counterattack capability against North Korea. The official said it is Japan’s self-defense right and Japan will not ask for permission from another country over the matter and will judge by itself. 
 
Earlier on Friday, the Japanese government approved three key defense and security documents, including a new national security strategy declaring plans to secure "counterstrike capability" to better protect itself from threats from neighboring China and North Korea.
