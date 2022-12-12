Politics Gov't, PPP Pledge to Usher in $40,000 Per-capita Income by 2027

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government said on Monday that they will aim to raise the nation’s per-capita income to 40-thousand U.S. dollars by the end of the incumbent Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



PPP policy chief Sung Il-jong said in a media briefing that the government and the party agreed on the goal during a meeting earlier in the day.



Sung said they agreed on the need for the per-capita gross domestic product(GDP) to reach 40-thousand dollars by 2027 through measures to overcome the current crisis and revitalize the economy, adding that such related goals will be reflected in economic policies from next year.



Regarding next year’s economy, Sung said the participants stressed the need to proactively deal with risks and stably implement macroeconomic policies, as well as achieve a current account surplus through a strong export-driven policy.



The government and the ruling party also pledged to expand their reform drives beyond pensions, labor and education and embark on overhauling systems regarding finance and services.