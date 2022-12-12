NSC Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Council (NSC) held a standing committee meeting on Sunday after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.The NSC convened the emergency session after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected two ballistic missiles launched from the Dongchang-ri area in North Pyongan Province toward the East Sea between 11:13 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.The presidential office said in a press release that President Yoon Suk Yeol was briefed immediately after the launch.The meeting was presided over by National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han. The NSC said it "strongly condemned" the North's missile launches as violations of UN Security Council resolutions. It also said they are serious provocations that raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula and threaten regional peace and security.The NSC said it is keeping a close eye on the North’s threats of using force, as well as testing of a high-thrust rocket engine that use solid fuel.The council also warned that the North’s nuclear and missile development efforts and continued provocations will further jeopardize the North’s regime and that Pyongyang will have to pay for such actions.The council then stressed that, based on the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance, the government will make all-out efforts to protect the people from the North’s provocations and secure peace and stability on the peninsula. It also vowed to continue to strengthen security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.