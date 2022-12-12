Cold Spell to Continue into Tuesday

Photo : KBS News

The recent cold wave that gripped many parts of the nation, including the Seoul metropolitan area, is expected to continue into Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Monday that the day began with lows hovering around minus ten degrees Celcius for the central region, including minus eleven-point-five degrees in Seoul, and the mercury is forecast to remain well below freezing in the afternoon.The daytime highs in southern regions will surpass zero degrees and reach up to six degrees in some areas, after starting the day below freezing, including minus four-point-eight degrees in Busan, minus six-point-nine degrees in Daegu and minus seven-point-three degrees in Gwangju.Weather conditions will likely return to within seasonal norms on Tuesday afternoon but still remain relatively cold.Heavy snowfall, which fell on western coastal areas and Jeju over the weekend, is forecast to continue until Monday morning.