COVID-19 Daily Tally at 26,622, Critical Cases Hit 97-day High

Photo : YONHAP News

The Monday COVID-19 daily tally registered in the mid 20-thousand range, while serious cases hit a near 100-day high amid the winter resurgence of the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 26-thousand-622 new cases were compiled on Sunday, including 81 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to nearly 28 million-215-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some 32-thousand from a day earlier, due to fewer tests being carried out on Sundays, but rose by around one-thousand compared to the previous week and 35-hundred from two weeks prior. It also marks the largest tally for a Monday in 14 weeks, following 36-thousand-917 cases on September 12.The number of critically ill or hospitalized patients rose by 15 from the previous day to 535, remaining above 500 for the second consecutive day. It is the highest figure in 97 days since 547 such cases were announced on September 13.Thirty-nine additional deaths were reported, down by three from the previous day, raising the cumulative toll to 31-thousand-434. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.