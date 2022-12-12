PPP Revises Leadership Election Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to revise regulations to elect new party leadership solely based on votes cast by party members.PPP interim chief Chung Jin-suk said on Monday that the emergency steering committee unanimously passed the revision, scrapping the general public survey that currently makes up 30 percent of the vote in electing new party chairpersons and Supreme Council members.The interim leader said members of the emergency panel agreed that party members, who share political ideology and aim, directly electing the leadership corresponds to party democracy.A runoff will be held between two candidates with the highest number of votes when there is no candidate that has won a majority.The interim leadership plans to complete the revision process this week by convening the national standing committee on Tuesday, followed by a meeting of the national committee on Friday.This would kickstart the race for new leadership in January, ahead of a party convention expected to be held in early March.