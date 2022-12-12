SK Chairman's Wife Appeals Divorce Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Roh So-young, the wife of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, has appealed a court's divorce ruling earlier this month, demanding half of Chey's 17-point-five-percent stake in the group's holding company.Roh's legal team said on Monday that they cannot accept the Seoul Family Court ruling, which ordered him to pay 66-point-five billion won in property division and an alimony of 100 million won, but excluded Chey's holding company shares from property division.Roh argued that the shares were not inherited from or gifted by Chey's late father and former group chairman Chey Jong-hyun, but were purchased for 280 million won in 1994 during their 34-year marriage.She emphasized that Chey was able to increase the value of the shares to over two trillion won through management activities, in which she cooperated by giving support as his wife.Chey, the head of the nation's second-largest conglomerate, and Roh, the daughter of late former President Roh Tae-woo, married in 1988 and had three children.In 2015, Chey admitted to having a child out of wedlock and filed for a divorce settlement two years later, citing irreconcilable differences.