Yoon to Receive 2023 Policy Briefings with Participation from Public

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will receive 2023 policy briefings from government ministries and agencies from this week with participation from members of the general public.According to the top office on Monday, the sessions are expected to reflect the administration's philosophy and identity of moving forward with the sole focus on the public and national interests.The briefing will mainly center around securing momentum to fulfill the three key reform tasks in labor, education and national pension.Officials explained that while the nationally-televised Q&A session that brought together a hundred citizens was held to check up on the administration's state tasks, the 2023 Policy Briefing will delve deeper into details by including debates with civilian experts and members of the public.A total of 18 ministries, four agencies and four committees are subject to the policy briefings, with the finance ministry kicking things off on Wednesday.Policy reports by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Ministry of Science and ICT will also be given priority within the month in consideration of the importance of future growth engines.