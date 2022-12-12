Realmeter: Yoon's Approval Jumps Over 40% for 1st Time since June

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating jumped into the 40-percent range for the first time in six months, according to a survey by Realmeter.Among two-thousand-509 adults polled nationwide from December 12 to 16, 41-point-one percent of the respondents positively assessed Yoon's conduct of state affairs, compared to 56-point-eight percent who gave a negative response.Approval rose two-point-seven percentage points from a week earlier, while disapproval fell two percentage points.The last time Yoon's approval rating surpassed 40 percent on a Realmeter survey was during the fifth week of June.The pollster cited Yoon's declaration to scrap the so-called "Moon Jae-in care" policy of extending national health insurance coverage, and moves to reform the labor, education and national pension systems to have helped raise support from moderates and those in their 20s.The survey, commissioned by Media Tribune, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.