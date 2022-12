Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean swimming phenom Hwang Sun-woo has captured his second straight world short course title in the men's 200-meter freestyle, setting another Asian record.The 19-year-old dominated the race in the final at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships in Melbourne on Sunday, clocking in at 1:39.72.Hwang broke his own Asian record time of 1:40.99.It was also just 0.35 seconds shy of the world record time of 1:39.37 set by German swimmer Paul Biedermann in 2009, which was set during a time when competitors were allowed to wear full-body swimming suits that are banned today on the grounds of technological doping.Hwang almost did not make it to the final as he had sprained a finger and the swelling was so severe that he had to take a cortisone shot to compete.The short course competition is held over a 25-meter pool, instead of the Olympic-standard 50-meters.