Photo : YONHAP News

Sea levels along South Korea's coastal areas have risen by nearly ten centimeters over the past 33 years, according to a new report.The Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency revealed on Monday that coastal sea levels jumped an average nine-point-nine centimeters between 1989 and 2021. That is about a three-point-01-millimeter rise on average per year.Levels increased the most along the east coast, an annual average of three-point-53 millimeters, followed by the west coast, which rose an average three-point-08 millimeters, and the south coast, an average of two-point-55 millimeters.Comparing observation points, sea levels around the eastern Ulleung Island increased the most at an average five-point-29 millimeters a year. The nation's oldest southwestern Mokpo observation point saw levels rise on average 15-point-four centimeters in 62 years.