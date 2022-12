Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has maintained its earlier assessment that North Korea fired mid-range ballistic missiles(MRBM) on Sunday, despite the North claiming to have launched a vehicle carrying a "test-piece satellite."Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said on Monday that while Seoul and Washington's analysis remains unchanged based on detected data, the allies are conducting a comprehensive analysis on the North's missile development.On Sunday, the JCS announced that Pyongyang fired two MRBMs between 11:13 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. near Tongchang-ri, North Pyongyan Province.The North's state media reported earlier Monday that the regime conducted an "important final-stage" test, as a part of a plan to launch a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.