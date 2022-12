Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's health minister said it is difficult to specify a time to lift the indoor mask mandate for now, considering the uncertainty of the COVID-19 wave.On Monday, Cho Kyoo-hong told reporters that demands to lift the mandate are increasing, and the ministry is currently discussing the issue based on domestic and global trends.He also pointed out they were reviewing easing the mask rule from a requirement to recommendation with an exception to select essential facilities.This comes as the government is slated to announce plans for the phased removal of the indoor mask mandate on Friday.The indoor mask mandate is the last remaining COVID-19 restriction in South Korea.