Photo : YONHAP News

The nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan have vowed to respond firmly to North Korea's additional provocations.According to the nation's foreign ministry on Monday, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi in Seoul to assess the recent situation on the Peninsula and discuss countermeasures.They warned against further provocations by the North including their announcement to launch a military reconnaissance satellite by next year and urged the regime to return to the negotiating table.The two sides acknowledged that they have held close consultations on North Korea's nuclear and missile issues on various levels since the Phnom Penh summit in November.They and agreed to continue strengthening related communication and cooperation.