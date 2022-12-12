S. Korea's Nuclear Envoy Meets EU Parliament Subcommittee Members

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s top nuclear envoy met with members of a subcommittee of the European Parliament's committee on foreign affairs on Monday and asked for their cooperation regarding North Korea issues.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn had a luncheon meeting with six members of the subcommittee on security and defense, including Lukas Mandl, the chair for the delegation for relations with the Korean Peninsula.In the meeting at the foreign ministry building in Seoul, Kim expressed grave concerns about the growing missile and nuclear threats by North Korea, including its launch of two medium-range ballistic missiles on Sunday.The envoy then asked for the parliamentary members’ active cooperation in sending a message that the international community will not sit by and watch the North’s provocation.The envoy also explained the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s North Korea policy dubbed “bold initiative” and called for support and cooperation from the European Parliament.In response, the parliamentary members reportedly pledged to continue efforts to contribute to resolving the North Korean nuclear issue.