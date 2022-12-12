Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2022-12-19 17:41:47Updated: 2022-12-19 18:24:17

Yoon Says He is Sorry to People for Delay in Passage of 2023 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that he was sorry to the people over the parliamentary delay in passing the 2023 budget bill.

According to Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung,  the South Korean leader made the remarks on Monday at a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

During the session, Yoon reportedly called for the government's utmost effort to ensure the parliamentary passage of the bill while abiding by principles.

The President also underscored that the government must take measures to follow up on last week's policy review meeting, which addressed key reforms in education, labor and pensions.  

In addition, Yoon ordered united efforts by the Cabinet to properly manage economic risks at the end of the year and to protect the vulnerable social group. 

The prime minister reportedly said the government would closely monitor financial conditions, the property market and prices and manage risk factors preemptively.
