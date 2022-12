Photo : KBS News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said on Monday that the city must consider raising subway fares next year unless the central government compensates for a growing deficit from free subway rides for elderly citizens.In an interview with Yonhap News, the mayor hinted at the possibility, emphasizing that Seoul Metro's deficit has grown too much.Oh said that if the government does not provide any support regarding the deficit, the city government will be forced to consider a hike.According to the Mayor, the operator of the capital's subway system, posts an annual deficit of about one trillion won, with most of the deficit resulting from free riders aged over 65.It marks the first time he mentioned the possibility of such hikes.The basic subway fare of subway lines in the capital city remains at one-thousand-250 won for eight years since a hike in 2015.