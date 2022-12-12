Menu Content

Top Office: Japan Should Seek Prior Consent from S. Korea on Critical Security Issues

Written: 2022-12-19 18:24:54Updated: 2022-12-19 18:27:27

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said on Monday that Japan should hold close consultation or seek prior consent from South Korea regarding important issues directly linked to security of the Korean Peninsula or Seoul's national interests.

The top office presented the position regarding Japan's new national security strategy declaring plans to secure a "counterstrike capability" to better protect itself from threats from neighboring China and North Korea.

An official at the presidential office said in a press briefing that the office is aware that Japan's new security strategy is causing concerns in South Korea, stressing that related consultation should be carried out in a way that contributes to regional peace and stability while upholding the spirit of Japan's pacifist constitution. 

The official said that to some extent, Japan appears to be responding to growing instability in the region caused mainly by continued North Korean provocation. 
  
Last week, the Japanese government approved three key defense and security documents, including the strategy, which marks a major shift in Tokyo's security policy.
