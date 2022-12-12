'US Communicates with S. Korea, Japan on Regular Basis on N. Korea Missile Launches'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States is communicating with its allies South Korea and Japan on a near constant basis regarding North Korea's missile launches.Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position during a press briefing when asked if the three nations are sharing information in advance regarding the North's missile launches.The spokesperson said the department of state, defense and other U.S. government organizations are communicating with the allies regarding their assessments on the North's provocations.However, he suggested that technical details about an early warning system should be discussed with the Pentagon.While condemning the North's recent launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, Price reaffirmed that the U.S. holds no hostile policy against North Korea and urges the regime to respond to calls for substantial and pragmatic diplomacy.