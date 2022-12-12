N. Korea Touts This Year's Military Advances

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said that 2022 was a "year of great victory" as the country has displayed its capabilities as a global military power to the world.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, touted the North's military advances this year in a piece published Tuesday.In particular, the paper described last month's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) as a "historic event and a great celebration in the nation's history." North Korea fired a Hwasong-17 ICBM on November 18 under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un.The Rodong Simnum said that the successful launch of a new type of ICBM displayed to the world the North's will to confront nuclear weapons with nuclear weapons.The paper also touted developments of new weapons, saying that the country's defense and science officials developed new-generation weapons despite a grave national crisis this year, citing the test launches of long-range strategic cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles.The paper said that the Hwasong-17 clearly showed that North Korea will never give up the path of nuclear armament unless the U.S. drops its hostile policy and nuclear threats.