Photo : YONHAP News

A report shows that South Korea has the fastest 5G download speed in the world, reaching over 500 megabits per second(Mbps).According to the latest data from internet speed tester Ookla, South Korea's 5G download speed stood at an average of 516-point-15 Mbps in the third quarter, the fastest among 128 countries. The country retained the top spot for a second consecutive year.The United Arab Emirates came in second with 511-point-70 Mbps, followed by Bulgaria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.The median 5G download speed of the world is 168-point-27 Mbps, up one percent from a year earlier, while the median upload speed over 5G slipped by 12 percent on-year to 18-point-71 Mbps.5G availability for South Korea, which refers to the time connected to the network, marked 34-point-five percent in the third quarter, down nine-point-three percentage points from a year earlier.