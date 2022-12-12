Menu Content

China Hopes for Political Resolution of Peninsula Issues after N. Korea's Recent Missile Launch

Written: 2022-12-20 09:25:14Updated: 2022-12-20 10:43:01

China has reiterated its call for political resolution of Korean Peninsula issues following North Korea's recent launch of projectiles. 
 
The North on Monday claimed it conducted a test to develop a spy satellite the previous day, but South Korea and the United States assessed the two projectiles were medium-range ballistic missiles. 
 
Regarding Sunday's launches, the spokesman's office of the Chinese foreign ministry reportedly said on Monday that China hopes related countries will continue the process of political resolution of the peninsula issues.
 
In response to an inquiry by Yonhap News, the office said that Beijing is aware of media reports and the North's announcement regarding the matter.
 
The spokesperson's office said that China hopes related parties will work to resolve their respective concerns in a balanced way.
