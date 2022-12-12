Daily COVID-19 Cases Reach Highest Figure in 97 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have surged to the highest level in some three months amid a continued resurgence of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 87-thousand-559 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 74 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to 28 million-302-thousand-474.The daily figure is up nearly 61-thousand from the previous day and the highest to be posted in 97 days. It also marks an increase of 729 from a week ago and nine-thousand-975 from two weeks ago.The number of daily cases stood at nearly 66-thousand on average during the past week amid a resurgence in the winter season.The number of seriously or critically ill patients fell by 16 from the previous day to 519, topping 500 for the third day.Thursday reported 56 deaths, raising the death toll to 31-thousand-490. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.