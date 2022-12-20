Kim Jong-un's Sister Blasts Expert Views of N. Korea's Spy Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has blasted South Korean experts who cast doubts over the North's claims about what it calls a new spy satellite.In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong said that she has grown bored and disgusted from listening to the nonsense of the wicked South Koreans.Kim took issue with the views of South Korean experts that the images purported to have been captured by the test satellite were "crude" and "useless," or that the North is engaging in tactics to deceive the South.Kim also ridiculed some South Korean experts for noting the obvious, fundamental similarities between long-range missiles and satellite-carrying rockets, calling on them to stop the nonsense.North Korea announced on Monday that it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, releasing low-resolution, black-and-white photos of the South Korean capital city Seoul and Incheon from space.South Korean experts, however, dismissed the images as too “crude” to be useful for military reconnaissance.