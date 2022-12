Photo : YONHAP News

The 39th contingent of the Navy’s Cheonghae Unit departed for Somali waters from the Fleet Command Headquarters in Busan on Monday.The contingent of the antipiracy unit is made up of the Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin-class destroyer and some 260 personnel, including members of the Navy’s Underwater Demolition/SEAL forces.The 39th contingent will execute the mission of protecting South Korean vessels from pirates in the Gulf of Aden through next June, as well as participate in maritime security operations led by the multi-national Combined Maritime Forces and the European Union’s Naval Force.The deployment marks the sixth time the Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin class destroyer will carry out missions with the Cheonghae Unit since it was first deployed in 2009 as part of the unit’s third contingent.